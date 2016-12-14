Moore's nine receiving touchdowns through two seasons is one more than Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith, and Darrius Heyward-Bey, who was drafted seventh in the 2009 NFL draft. Smith, who unfortunately plays for the 1-12 49ers, had more receiving yards than Moore did, but only had eight touchdowns in his first two seasons before his breakout junior campaign where he had 1,055 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.