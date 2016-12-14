Despite playing in a run-heavy system, Maryland football wide receiver D.J. Moore had a solid sophomore campaign. He logged just short of 600 yards in 12 regular season games, but tallied six receiving touchdowns and made some ridiculous catches in the process.
Those season stats may not stand out on a national scale, but as for Maryland receivers, his nine touchdowns in his first two seasons puts him in good company. Moore has scored as many (or more) touchdowns in his first two seasons as Maryland greats Stefon Diggs, Torrey Smith and Darrius Heyward-Bey.
Comparing #Terps WR D.J. Moore 2 recent UMD greats. TD grabs in 1st 2 yrs.@DJMoore1_ – 9@stefondiggs – 9@theDHB85 – 8@TorreySmithWR – 7
— Dustin Semonavick (@TerpsSID) December 12, 2016
Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings top wide out, had the same number of touchdowns in his first two seasons as a Terp. (Note that Moore wears the same number that Diggs did).
(Also note that Diggs also played in fewer games; he had an ankle injury in his freshman year, and a broken leg ended his sophomore campaign six games early. In total he played 18 games his first two years, while Moore has played in 23.)
Because Diggs is clearly the superior receiver — his yardage numbers outdo Moore's — it is tough to put the two in the same category. But Moore is on pace to find the end zone just as many times as Diggs did from 2012-2014.
(In case you forgot about Diggs or want to relive the glory days:)
Moore's nine receiving touchdowns through two seasons is one more than Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith, and Darrius Heyward-Bey, who was drafted seventh in the 2009 NFL draft. Smith, who unfortunately plays for the 1-12 49ers, had more receiving yards than Moore did, but only had eight touchdowns in his first two seasons before his breakout junior campaign where he had 1,055 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Heyward-Bey, who now plays with Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, had consistently averaged 600-700 yards in his three seasons with 11 total touchdowns, but two in his underclassman years.
Moore has a chance to eclipse some of Maryland's best in receiving touchdowns against Boston College during the Quick Lane Bowl. In case you were wondering, bowl game stats do count towards regular season stats. The game will be played on December 26th at 2:30 on ESPN.
Comments