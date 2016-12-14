Maryland men's soccer forward Gordon Wild is one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is awarded to the country's best college soccer player, the National Soccer Coaches Association of American announced Wednesday.
Wild, who was named an NSCAA first-team All-American, tied for the second-most goals in the nation (17) while tying for the most game-winning scores in the Big Ten (six). The sophomore led an offense that scored the second-most goals per game in the country (2.52) on a team that entered the NCAA tournament undefeated and the No. 1-overall seed.
The German's goals are the most by a Maryland player in a season since former forward Patrick Mullins, who won the MAC Hermann Trophy twice, scored 19 in 2013. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound striker ranks seventh all-time in Maryland's single-season goals history. In 2015, Wild tied for the most goals in the country at South Carolina Upstate (16) before transferring to coach Sasho Cirovski's program.
The other finalists are Wake Forest midfielder Ian Harkes and Florida Gulf Coast forward Albert Ruiz. The winner will be announced Jan. 6 in St. Louis, Missouri.
