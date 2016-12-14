This university will honor former Maryland men's basketball coach Lefty Driesell, one of the winningest coaches in college basketball, by unveiling his banner at Xfinity Center before the team's game against Ohio State on Feb. 11, according to a release Wednesday.
In his 41-year coaching career, Driesell won 768 games, the fifth-highest mark among Division I men's basketball coaches. As the only Division I coach to win 100 games at four different schools — Maryland, Davidson, James Madison and Georgia State — Driesell was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame.
Driesell coached at Maryland from 1969 to 1986 to compiled a 348-159 record. The Terps made eight NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure, advancing to three Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights.
"We are thrilled and excited to honor Lefty Driesell," Athletic Director Kevin Anderson said in a statement. "Lefty is more than just a coaching legend who won 786 career games. He is a pioneer, an innovator, and continues to be committed to growing the game of college basketball. It will be a special moment for all Maryland fans to celebrate with Lefty."
In 1971, Driesell began a tradition that became known as "Midnight Madness." At 12:03 a.m. on Oct. 15, the first possible day of practice for the season, Driesell invited the public to watch his team run around the track at then-Byrd Stadium. Now, programs around the country hold "Midnight Madness" to mark the beginning of the college basketball season.
