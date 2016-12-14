The American Talent Initiative, made up of public and private institutions such as Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University and Vanderbilt University, is supported by a $1.7 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to the Baltimore Business Journal. Each of these institutions boasts a graduation rate of more than 70 percent, and collectively, the group aims to expand the number of low- and moderate-income students enrolled in a college or university by at least 50,000 by 2025.