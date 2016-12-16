At first glance, the story's plot seems pretty straightforward. Howard (Smith) is traumatized over the death of his young daughter. As a means to cope with his grief, Howard starts writing letters to Love, Time and Death, fully expecting to never receive a reply because, well, they're figments of imagination rather than actual reality. Meanwhile Howard's coworkers Whit (Norton), Claire (Kate Winslet) and Simon (Michael Pena) are worried Howard's unresponsive state will cause their company to go under, scheming up a master plan to try and convince their voting board Howard is crazy instead of actually just confronting the man. To do this they hire three actors to inhabit the roles of Love (Knightley), Time (Jacob Latimore) and Death (Helen Mirren), forcing Howard to actually physically face the abstractions in his head.