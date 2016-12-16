This moment, and so many others (including the applause that came at the end of the night), is a testament to the power of a good musical, a power that by 2016 had been forgotten by many and never even encountered by others. Coming off of the success of the 2014 hit Whiplash, Chazelle had his pick of projects. His decision to create a full-scale original musical starring two of the biggest names in Hollywood (Gosling and the wonderful Emma Stone), was a big swing. A huge swing — so much so that even if the whole thing were to fall flat, you could still appreciate its ambition. Not to worry, that's not the case here. Chazelle's risk paid off. La La Land is a triumph.