Prince George's County Police are investigating a burglary that took place near the University of Maryland's campus, according to a UMD Alert.
On Thursday at 9:25 p.m., University Police were notified by Prince George's County Police of an armed robbery that took place at 8:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Knox Road, according to the alert. A male university student reported to police that he invited a friend over to his apartment, and that friend brought two other men with him.
Once inside, one of the two men displayed a handgun and stole property from the apartment, according to the alert. There were two other students inside the apartment at the time of the incident. No one was injured.
This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
