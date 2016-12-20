On Dec. 26, Maryland football is scheduled to play Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.
If that sentence does not exactly fill you with enthusiasm, it is understandable. A bowl game between two 6-6 teams one day after Christmas in a dome does not have the same charm and appeal as a beautiful day in California at the Rose Bowl.
That being said, Maryland is still doing everything it can to promote its first bowl game under head coach DJ Durkin. To help generate buzz for the game, the Terps enlisted the help of junior linebacker Cavon Walker, sophomore tight end Avery Edwards and the special teams duo of freshman punter Wade Lees and junior kicker Adam Greene to pay homage to Detroit's rich music history in a funny video.
The best thing you will see all weekend!#Road2Detroit | #BeatBC https://t.co/ez7lVghKi1
— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 16, 2016
The car karaoke features the Motown classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and "Detroit Rock City" by Kiss.
The video also includes the players showing off their fashion sense, changing their wardrobes into what is appropriate for each song.
The best part of the video is easily seeing all four of the players decked out in the iconic white and black Kiss makeup. We would love to see a behind the scenes video of how long it took for them to put all the makeup on.
Comments