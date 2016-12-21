In Tuesday night's final period, the Maryland men's basketball team showed few signs of a group that had trailed Charlotte at the break and endured a first-half, double-digit hole. The players shared high fives, slaps on the back and the occasional chest bump.
Maryland had found a savvy groove from beyond the arc, shooting 10-for-16, igniting the announced crowd of 7,139 inside the archaic, hollow Royal Farms Arena, and solved its turnover woes against the 49ers zone defense.
The Terps played well to close its 88-72 win, connecting on looks coach Mark Turgeon likely wishes it had done with consistency through the first phase of the season. The bench contributed time and production, while guard Melo Trimble led the starters' command.
But the first half had a different feel and result.
Turgeon's squad, coming off an eight-day break meant for rest but instead cluttered with injuries and bouts of stomach flu, was cold, and at one point, the sixth-year leader became so angry he charged to the three-point line to argue a call with a referee.
He didn't have to flash the same emotion in the last 20 minutes, though, because his team's performance ended the nonconference slate in the way the Terps must play if they have a prayer of keeping pace against physical, scrappy Big Ten foes.
"We weren't very good early in the game, but I thought as the game went on we got a little bit better," Turgeon said. "Finished the half the right way and then really played, I thought, an excellent second half."
And now for my grades:
Guard Melo Trimble: A
With the Terps trailing by six, the soft-spoken junior drew his second foul midway through the first half, and Turgeon had to limit his star's availability. That hindered the team's attempt to close their gap, as the offense sputtered without its star's presence. But when Trimble settled in after the break, he shouldered the load to score 17 of his 21 points, including 3-for-5 from three. He returned to the bench in the waning moments of the second half, too, but this time because he helped spark the blowout.
Guard Kevin Huerter: A-
While Trimble's stats flashed, the rookie helped ignite the team's comeback efforts, too. His 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting came in the second half, including consecutive layups to force the 49ers to waste a timeout less than a minute into the half. He tacked on two rebounds and two assists, another credit to the mature vision he's displayed to start his Maryland career, but his four turnovers and initial production against the opposing zone defense has to improve as the Terps' competition ramps up.
Guard Anthony Cowan: A-
Since Cowan arrived in College Park this summer, he's received reminders from Trimble about controlling his tempo. Tuesday night, that attention shined, as Charlotte's early press didn't rattle him en route to a 16-point, four-rebound, five-assist outing. Trimble lauded Cowan's performance after the game for displaying the polish and maturity on offense and defense the Terps will rely on in conference play.
Forward Michal Cekovsky: B
The 7-foot-1 junior drew the loudest ovation of the night when he lofted a no-look putback with the final seconds ticking off the first half clock. Aside from the acrobatic shot, Cekovsky helped keep the Terps close throughout the opening period with eight of his 10 points. His involvement waned in the second half as the Teps sank open looks from the perimeter, though, and while the 49ers struggled to convert second-half layups, Cekovsky needs to create a more stout presence in the paint on defense.
Forward Ivan Bender: B-
During his postgame press conference, Turgeon lamented his team's poor health, especially in the frontcourt, where the team's top three players have all missed time with ailments. But with forward Damonte Dodd still nursing a sprained left MCL, Bender must show more consistency in the Terps' upcoming slate. He finished with 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, but three turnovers marred other chances to convert at the rim. His four fouls didn't cost the Terps a rotation player in the late stages of the blowout, but they'll want the sophomore to find more efficiency on defense.
