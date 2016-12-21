With the Terps trailing by six, the soft-spoken junior drew his second foul midway through the first half, and Turgeon had to limit his star's availability. That hindered the team's attempt to close their gap, as the offense sputtered without its star's presence. But when Trimble settled in after the break, he shouldered the load to score 17 of his 21 points, including 3-for-5 from three. He returned to the bench in the waning moments of the second half, too, but this time because he helped spark the blowout.