The Terps have struggled to start quick earlier this season, but Turgeon said Maryland played two of its best first halves in the past two contests. The problem, however, resurfaced Tuesday. In most of those cases, guard Melo Trimble, who entered Tuesday with the most points per game on the team (17.7), spread the ball instead of taking over. Against the 49ers, Maryland's star drew two early fouls, scoring four points on 12 opening-period minutes.