Only one or two chuckles came from the crowd at Signature Theatre in Arlington Tuesday night at this darkly ironic line. Yes, we all knew that this woman, come the musical that night, would probably die in just that manner. But more than a laugh line, that little response stood out because it's indicative of the great accomplishment of Titanic— to take one of the most famous tragedies of modern history and form a subtle, smart and emotion-packed narrative around it. We all know the story, we know what's coming, yet the construction of this production is so good, especially in act two, that when it arrives it strikes hard and suddenly, like an iceberg in the night.