Gardner Webb is one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to free throws. The North Carolina school makes less than 60 percent of their free throws and there are only five teams in the country worse than them from the line. Against Nebraska they shot their average, going 15-for-25 at line. And yet, they were still able to beat the Cornhuskers by eight. Nebraska committed eight more turnovers than Gardner Webb, which definitely helped in their loss.