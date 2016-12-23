Prince George's County Police are investigating a breaking and entering incident that took place near the University of Maryland's campus, according to a UMD Alert.
On Friday at 8:41 a.m., University of Maryland Police were notified by Prince George's County Police of an off-campus breaking and entering that took place in the 7300 block of Hopkins Avenue sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to the alert.
A male university student reported that while he was sleeping in his room during this timeframe, someone entered his residence and stole his keys and vehicle.
This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
