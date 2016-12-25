Durkin's statement on the program: Following a 3-9 season, new head coach DJ Durkin wanted to build a winning program from top to bottom. His first season got off to a promising 4-0 start, highlighted by a 50-7 win over Purdue. However, the team struggled against one of the toughest schedules in the country, losing to Penn State, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, and Nebraska. This game will mean a lot for a fanbase that is still hopeful for the future of its team.