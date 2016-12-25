When: Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Who: Boston College (6-6, 2-6 ACC)
Head Coach: Steve Addazio, fourth season at Boston College with a 36-38 record.
Bowl History: Minnesota defeated Central Michigan 21-14 last year in the second ever Quick Lane Bowl.
Last Game: Maryland defeated Rutgers 31-13 at home to clinch bowl eligibility. Boston College defeated Wake Forest 17-14.
Channel: ESPN (broadcast by Mark Neely and Ray Bentley)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network Baltimore 105.7 WJZ-FM and ESPN980 AM (broadcast by Johnny Holliday, Tim Strachan and Scott McBrien)
Student Radio: WMUC Sports, broadcasted online by Liam Beatus and Justin Meyer.
Prior Meetings: BC holds an 8-3 edge. These two faced off annually during the short stretch when both programs were in the ACC.
Keys for the Terps
Durkin's statement on the program: Following a 3-9 season, new head coach DJ Durkin wanted to build a winning program from top to bottom. His first season got off to a promising 4-0 start, highlighted by a 50-7 win over Purdue. However, the team struggled against one of the toughest schedules in the country, losing to Penn State, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, and Nebraska. This game will mean a lot for a fanbase that is still hopeful for the future of its team.
Establishing the run: Running the ball was the driving force behind Maryland's offense all season long. With Perry Hills' ailing health, the Terps relied heavily on a run game to keep the offense moving, averaging 205.5 yards per game. On the other hand, Boston College had the fifth best rush defense in the country, allowing only 107 yards per contest.
Boston College players to watch:
Jr. DE Harold Landry- Landry was named to the 2nd team All-ACC this season for posting 15 sacks (tied for the best in the country), a Boston College single-season record. His 20.5 tackles for a loss in a season is the second most in BC's history. Maryland's O-line has to be double guarding the speedy outside pass-rusher.
Jr. LB Connor Strachan- As an honorable All-ACC mention, Strachan recorded 70 tackles on the season and ten for a loss. In addition, Strachan has a knack for recovering fumbles. He scooped up four on the season.
Comments