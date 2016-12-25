Prince George's County Police are investigating a burglary that took place near the University of Maryland's campus on Sunday, according to a UMD alert.
At 5:48 a.m. University of Maryland Police were made aware of the incident, which took place in the 8100 block of 51st Avenue.
A student reported that while he was asleep in his room at about 5 a.m., two unknown individuals forced their way through the front door and into his bedroom, according to the alert.
Upon seeing the student in his bed, the two suspects fled the student's residence. It is unknown if anything was stolen, and the student was not harmed.
This incident is still under investigation. Those with more information are encouraged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
Comments