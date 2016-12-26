The sequence represented how the Eagles were able to exploit Maryland in the Terps' 36-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit. They scored four touchdowns, but each of them came on an explosive play. Coach DJ Durkin's team's other possessions ended in turnovers, sacks and failed three-point conversions, forcing Wade Lees to punt several times for deep in his own territory. That set up the one of the nation's worst offenses with quality field position all afternoon, and the Eagles responded with their highest scoring total against a major conference opponent since 2013.