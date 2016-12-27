Maryland football running back Lorenzo Harrison and wide receiver D.J. Turner, who were suspended indefinitely Nov. 16 after being charged in the on-campus BB gun incident, will "rejoin the team in full capacity when the team begins offseason workouts," a team spokesman said Tuesday.
On Nov. 6, three University of Maryland students were hit with airsoft gun pellets. Harrison and Turner, both freshmen, were later charged with three counts of second degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of school molestation, which means threatening a student or individual on university property. In a statement, the athletic department indicated the two had been suspended "indefinitely for violating the student-athlete code of conduct" and that the matter has been referred to the Office of Student Conduct.
Their cases are still active, as of publication. Senior associate athletic director Zack Bolno declined to comment on the effect of the legal proceedings.
After Maryland's season ended with a 36-30 loss to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Harrison tweeted he'll be back with the Terps for next season's home opener at Texas.
Today’s game was the last one I had to miss, see ya’ll in Texas.. #TerpNation
Harrison and Turner, who played at DeMatha Catholic High School a year ago, assumed different roles for the Terps in their first college season.
Through nine games, Harrison was 57 yards shy of breaking the program's freshmen rushing record, which LaMont Jordan set with 689 yards in 1997. Harrison emerged alongside sophomore Ty Johnson as the team's most productive ball carriers in the Terps' up-tempo offense.
Turner, meanwhile, couldn't crack Maryland's rotation at wide receiver. He appeared in eight games but caught two passes for 19 yards.
