On Nov. 6, three University of Maryland students were hit with airsoft gun pellets. Harrison and Turner, both freshmen, were later charged with three counts of second degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of school molestation, which means threatening a student or individual on university property. In a statement, the athletic department indicated the two had been suspended "indefinitely for violating the student-athlete code of conduct" and that the matter has been referred to the Office of Student Conduct.