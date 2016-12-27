Prince George's County Police are investigating a robbery that took place near the University of Maryland's campus on Monday, according to a UMD Alert.
The robbery took place at a convenience store in the 8500 block of Baltimore Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. that day, according to the alert.
A masked man entered a convenience store in the area and demanded money from the clerk while implying that he possessed a weapon, according to the alert. The suspect then took money from the clerk and fled on foot. No injuries were reported during this incident.
University of Maryland Police were notified of the robbery at 6:55 p.m.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information, including the possible identity of the suspect, is encouraged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
Comments