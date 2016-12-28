With the Terps up, 8-4, in the opening minutes and Trimble sidelined, Cowan forced a turnover by knocking the ball away. On the offensive end, he sliced through two Fighting Illini players and allowed the third defender to come over and help before delivering a two-handed underhand pass to Bender for a point-blank layup. It was the type of play Cowan, who finished with six assists, made all night. The freshman floor manager never seemed rushed, waiting for the opportune time to find teammates inside or on the perimeter. This isn't new for Cowan, who leads the team in assists, but it's encouraging to see him play with such poise against a Big Ten foe.