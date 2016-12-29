Some on-campus residents at the University of Maryland are now able to stream live television shows and access eight HBO channels thanks to a new pilot program.
Xfinity On Campus — which features live streaming to computers, tablets and smartphones — is available to students living in Elkton Hall, Prince Frederick Hall, South Campus Commons 1 and Courtyards 200. HBO in HD is offered on this university's channel 133.1.
The pilot phase started this month and will last until February. If the program is deemed successful, more buildings may be added later this spring, according to a Dec. 22 email sent to residents from Residential Facilities Director Jon Dooley.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Residential Facilities and the Division of IT in tandem with Comcast, will "hopefully" extend across the entire campus by fall 2017, according to the email. The change comes after this university renegotiated its contract with the cable provider.
Ivey Tucker, the Residential Facilities Advisory Board Committee Chair for this university's Residence Hall Association, said those negotiating the new contract with Comcast kept in mind that many students use their mobile devices to watch television. RHA's advisory committee has been collaborating with Residential Facilities regarding the contract since last fall, Tucker said.
"Everybody already uses their devices for Netflix all the time," said Tucker, a junior environmental science and policy major. "They wanted to give something that people may really want to use."
Tucker noted that other campus programs have implemented a similar measured roll out.
"It's best to start small and expand over time," he said. "We're doing it with the compost program, we're doing it with other programs on campus; might as well do it with the Comcast as well."
The facilities and IT departments and Comcast could not be reached for comment. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.
Comments