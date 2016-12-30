Nebraska is toward the bottom of the barrel when it comes to three-point shooting. They 30.8 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, good for 300th out of 351 teams in the country as of Dec. 30. However, they made nine of their 18 shots in their big upset in Bloomington. If Nebraska shoots 30 percent from three, Maryland should be fine. But if they get hot again, Maryland could be in some trouble.