The first retail space to open underneath the University of Maryland's Terrapin Row apartment complex will be an Amazon pickup location.
The pickup location is slated to open under Building A some time during the first three months of 2017, wrote Carly Golden, an Amazon public relations representative, in an email Thursday.
"Customers can purchase almost any item that is sold by Amazon.com or Fulfilled by Amazon," Golden wrote. "There are some size restrictions for larger items — think refrigerators and mattresses."
All customers have to do, Golden said, is place an order through Amazon.com and list the Amazon campus pickup location as the shipping address. Customers will be able to return items purchased through Amazon for free at the location as well, and Amazon Prime members will have shipping benefits that include free same-day or one-day pickup when available.
"Amazon pickup locations offer customers a convenient and secure option for retrieving orders from Amazon.com," she wrote.
Senior Tara Saideman, a kinesiology major, said Terrapin Row can be "kind of slow" with deliveries, noting residents often have to wait for their packages to be sorted and for delivery notifications.
"If I can get it delivered to the [Amazon pickup] location, it would be faster to get my packages," she said.
The new location will join 18 others on college campuses across the nation, Golden wrote — the first of which was opened in 2015 at Purdue University. Other universities with Amazon pickup locations include University of California, Berkeley, University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Pennsylvania.
"Amazon pickup locations help better serve student customers and offer campus communities a convenient location to pick up and return Amazon orders, including virtually [everything] one needs from everyday essentials to technology," Golden wrote.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
