The Maryland men's soccer team appeared on its way to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 to continue pursuing a national championship with 21 minutes remaining in its second round match against Providence. However, that's when the Terps undefeated season collapsed. Maryland held a 4-1 lead before allowing two goals in a 36-second span in the 70th minute. The Friars tied the game about five minutes later before taking the lead in the 82nd minute. The Terps had hardly allowed Providence into the attacking third, but Providence found holes in the Terps defense it hadn't taken advantage of. Maryland struggled to clear the ball, while at least two of Providence's shots seemed to receive help from the 18 mph wind that twisted its shots. Maryland allowed five goals for the first time since 2008 and the first time at home since 1993.