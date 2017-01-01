Prince George's County Police are investigating a burglary that took place near the University of Maryland's campus Sunday morning, according to a UMD alert.
On Sunday at 6:06 a.m. police responded to the 4200 block of Knox Road, where a female university student reported that she heard a noise coming from her desk while in her room. She woke up and saw a suspect run out of the room with some of her property, according to the alert.
University Police were notified of this incident at 6:11 a.m.
This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is urged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
