Outside linebacker Bryce Brand and quarterback Ryan Brand, both three-star 2017 recruits, verbally committed to the Maryland football program Saturday.
Bryce Brand had previously committed to Arizona in but decomitted on Dec. 16 and reopened up his recruitment. Ryan Brand had committed to Air Force in July of 2014, according to 247sports.
Bryce Brand is No. 82 outside linebacker in the country and Clayton Valley High School in California, while his brother, who plays University of Detroit Jesuit High School, is the No. 53 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, according to 247sports.
The Terps class is No. 4 in the Big Ten and No. 17 overall, according to 247sports.
