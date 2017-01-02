Four-star athlete Markquese Bell announced his commitment to the Maryland football team at the Under Armour All-American game Sunday.
Bell, a Bridgeton, New Jersey, native, chose the Terps over Rutgers and Michigan.
The 6-foot-3, 194-pound athlete is the No. 3 player in New Jersey and the No. 7 athlete nationwide, according to 247sports.
Bell played in the All-American game alongside Terps quarterback commit Kasim Hill. Bell is the 29th player and seventh four-star recruit in the 2017 class.
