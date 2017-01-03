Prince George's County Police are investigating a burglary that took place near the University of Maryland's campus Tuesday morning, according to a UMD alert.
A male university student reported that he woke up at about 5:30 a.m. and found that his house, located on the 4800 block of Osage Street, had been broken into sometime during the night and property was taken.
University Police were notified of the incident at about 7 a.m.
Police will continue to investigate, and anyone with information about the incident or the possible identity of the suspect is urged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
