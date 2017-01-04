Welcome to Resume Watch, where we explain how the Terps' current record affects their NCAA Tournament selection!
The premise is simple: for Maryland men's basketball, there are four non-conference opponents that will shape the Terps' resume for the NCAA Tournament. Those teams are Georgetown, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State.
Resume Watch will examine at these teams and determine how much they could help or hurt Maryland's resume for the tournament's selection committee.
Georgetown (Maryland won 76-75 on Nov. 15)
Georgetown was the only "true" road game Maryland played in all of non-conference play, despite the proximity between Washington and College Park and the fact that the Verizon Center was probably 35 percent Maryland fans.
As for what the Hoyas can do for Maryland's resume, the answer right is now is not very much. They have an ugly loss to Arkansas State at home and missed chances for quality wins at the Maui Invitational by losing to both Wisconsin and Oklahoma State.
Georgetown's two best wins both come with a disclaimer. They beat Oregon in Maui, but that was with Oregon's star, Dillon Brooks, only playing 13 minutes. They also beat Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, but so did 8-7 St. John's.
Between Butler, Creighton, Xavier and Villanova, the Hoyas will still have chances to earn wins that will help Maryland's resume. But as of right now, beating Georgetown isn't that impressive for Maryland.
Kansas State (Maryland won 69-68 on Nov. 26)
After Maryland's wild comeback win at the Verizon Center, they had another close win in an NBA arena less than two weeks later when they beat Kansas State in the Barclays Center.
Maryland got the win on a neutral court, which helps, but the Kansas State fans were vastly outnumbered by all the Maryland fans in New York.
As for what Kansas State can do for Maryland's resume, the real answer will come once the Wildcats start conference play. K-State's non-conference schedule was pretty underwhelming, with the Terps handily being the toughest team they faced.
Last night, Kansas State had a golden chance to boost Maryland's resume by winning at Kansas, but they lost at the buzzer thanks to a questionable no-call on a travel by Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.
Pittsburgh (Maryland lost 73-59 on Nov. 29)
Now that Maryland has lost at home to Nebraska, this game no longer is the worst loss on their resume. As of now, Pitt is not a bad loss, but the Panthers are not yet good enough where that loss will still not hurt Maryland.
Pitt suffered a massive letdown immediately after this win, falling to their city rival Duquesne three days later. Pitt also has neutral site non-conference wins over Marquette at Madison Square Garden and Penn State at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
The Panthers started conference play with a home loss to Notre Dame, but much like K-State, Pitt's conference offers them no shortage of chances to look like a really good team and soften the blow of Maryland's loss. If Pitt can grab a few wins from Louisville, Virginia and/or North Carolina, it is hard to see Maryland being punished by the selection committee for that loss.
Oklahoma State (Maryland beat them 71-70 on Dec. 3)
Oklahoma State has avoided ugly losses, but is still looking for a really quality win.
They scored a fairly solid win against Wichita State on the road, but without Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet, beating Wichita State is a little less impressive than it has been the past few years. The Cowboys had a chance to score an upset over North Carolina in Maui, but they lost in a game where the Tar Heels dropped 100 on them.
Oklahoma State missed a chance to start conference play with a bang when they lost to West Virginia, but the Big 12's round robin schedule will give them plenty more chances to earn quality wins that can help Maryland.
