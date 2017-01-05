Prince George's County Police and University of Maryland Police are investigating an assault that took place near the University of Maryland's campus on Thursday, according to a UMD Alert.
On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., University Police responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue and Knox Road for a report of a fight, according to the alert. Prince George's County Police also responded to the area for a report of gunshots.
Despite searching the area, neither agency could locate any suspects or victims, according to the alert. Based on what little information was known at the time, Prince George's County Police could not confirm that a crime had taken place.
At 7:35 a.m., Prince George's County Police informed University Police that a vehicle traveling east on Knox Road from Baltimore Avenue was struck by a bullet.
The driver of the vehicle, who has no affiliation with this university, was not injured.
This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
