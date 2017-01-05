On offense, Michigan prides themselves on being deliberate, never turning the ball over and taking plenty of threes. When it comes to tempo, the Wolverines has the slowest team in the Big Ten and one of the ten slowest teams in the country. Additionally, Michigan only turns the ball over on 14.2 percent possesions, good for fifth in the country as of Jan. 5. And lastly, nearly 50 percent of Michigan's field goal attempts are from behind the arc, making them the most three-pointer-happy team in the conference.