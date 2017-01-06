A few months ago, Maryland's football team squared off against a Big Ten school while wearing an all-red uniform.
They lost by 59.
Safe to say that when Mark Turgeon's Terps do the same thing this weekend, they'll be looking for a slightly better result.
Maryland's Red Ops look was a terrific addition to the school's wide rotation of ensembles for the gridiron, but it was also by far the best part of the 62-3 drubbing that was suffered at the hands of Ohio State football back in November.
As it turns out, the basketball team will follow in the path of DJ Durkin's bunch when they face Michigan on the road Saturday and sport a Red Ops outfit of their own.
Check it out in all its glory here:
#RedOps are HERE!
We debut them at Michigan tomorrow, LIVE on ESPN2.#FearTheTurtle | #IWILL pic.twitter.com/t8udGvBdlO
— Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) January 6, 2017
If the Terps end up falling against the Wolverines, a Green Ops, Blue Ops, Yellow Ops or any other (insert color here) Ops should be tried out before a Red Ops uniform sees the light of day again. Those are beautiful, though.
