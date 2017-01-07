The proposal includes driverless vehicle testing on an area of the I-95 corridor that stretches from the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County to this university's region. Driverless vehicle testing would be conducted on private racetracks before being deployed on public roadways, Brown wrote, adding that the area was chosen because it provides "numerous private testing locations" and unique opportunities for self-driving car testing, such as moving freight in and out of the Port of Baltimore and shuttling passengers at BWI airport.