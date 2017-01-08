The junior glided through the lane with about two minutes left in the first half, and Michigan's defenders hardly flinched as his layup swished for his first points of the game, one of a few instances when Trimble's contributions helped the Terps fend off the Wolverines' charges. He drilled a three while the team struggled to find a rhythm midway through the second half and sunk a floater to cushion the advantage in the final minutes. His statistics weren't pretty — 5-for-15 from the field — but his 13 points and four assists paced a supportive role.