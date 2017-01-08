How good is Maryland men's basketball? You'd think 16 outings, three against Big Ten foes, would provide an answer, but I don't have much of one yet.
Maybe it's because the Terps' nonconference slate was so lax. Or because their frontcourt has endured several injuries. Or because they're an average team with some star power and young talent, primed to make some runs but not others.
Still, I do know one thing: The game in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon was one a good team had to win.
Losing two in a row — especially after that inexcusable late-game collapse at home to Nebraska — before Tuesday's tilt with Indiana in College Park? Not OK.
Securing a win against a worthy Big Ten opponent with its students back from winter break in full force? Better.
Maryland's 77-70 win against Michigan in its first true road test of the season brought promising signs that prove the Terps are leaning more toward making the NCAA tournament than competing in the NIT.
Guard Jared Nickens sparked a flurry of fire emojis on Twitter as he sank all four of his longballs. Forward Damonte Dodd, in his first extended action after a five-game MCL-sprain rehab, boosted their presence in the paint. The team didn't need guard Melo Trimble to shoulder the load or guard Kevin Huerter to explode from beyond the arc.
Is the same balance going to make the plane ride home and continue Tuesday night against the Hoosiers? How about in the Terps' four road games in the five outings after that?
I'm not sure. But the steady effort against the Wolverines is proof it could.
Guard Melo Trimble: B
The junior glided through the lane with about two minutes left in the first half, and Michigan's defenders hardly flinched as his layup swished for his first points of the game, one of a few instances when Trimble's contributions helped the Terps fend off the Wolverines' charges. He drilled a three while the team struggled to find a rhythm midway through the second half and sunk a floater to cushion the advantage in the final minutes. His statistics weren't pretty — 5-for-15 from the field — but his 13 points and four assists paced a supportive role.
Forward Damonte Dodd: A-
The senior established an inside presence with eight early points en route to a career-high 15. His four rebounds came on the offensive boards to help the Terps secure second-chance points. While Dodd is the team's best post defender, he lacks the finesse and finish forward Michal Cekovsky (ankle) provides around the rim on offense. If the big men can stay healthy for the same stretch — a feat they've achieved only three times this season — the Terps should have better consistency down low.
Guard Jared Nickens: A
The junior launched a 3-pointer midway through the first half and drilled it. The Terps had seen that before, though not as often as they would've liked. Most of the time, Nickens' early sparks fizzle with limited time and conversions. Saturday, however, his hot streak remained. A few possessions later, he sank one from about five feet beyond the arc. He finished 4-for-4 from deep, an encouraging performance for his and the staff's confidence.
Forward Justin Jackson: A
As the final minute ticked away, the freshman charged into the offensive paint, steadied his feet and corralled the ball. When he prepared to lunge for the layup, he drew a foul on his defender. Then his shot fell through the net. While he missed free throw on the and-1 look, Jackson's late efforts helped the Terps stave off Michigan's last-ditch comeback attempt. His 6-for-7 shooting to tie for a team-high 15 points underscored Canadian's impact, one the Terps will rely on throughout its Big Ten slate.
Guard Kevin Huerter: B+
Coming off a 26-point performance against Nebraska in which he sunk seven 3-pointers, Huerter was quiet on the offensive end. A dish from Trimble set up his lone first-half points before he sank another long ball from the wing late in the second period. He still made valuable contributions, racking up three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals as one of the Terps' most versatile and reliable players.
