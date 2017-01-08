The Maryland gymnastics team returned to action Sunday after a month-long hiatus in competition, only to have West Virginia spoil the group's first contest of the season.
In the third annual Beauty and the Beast Meet, when the Maryland wrestling team, which hosted Illinois and Navy, competed alongside coach Brett Nelligan's squad, the Mountaineers held off the Terps, 194.4-193.95.
"The energy in the building is my favorite part," Nelligan said. "It feels electric."
Senior Sarah Faller echoed his sentiment, saying she appreciated the opportunity to not only cheer for her friends on the wrestling team, but to welcome first-time gymnastics spectators that otherwise may not have come to the meet.
Faller, who posted a 9.75 on vault, 9.725 on bars and 9.75 on beam, was one of the top performers in a meet that almost saw the Terps upset the No. 29 team in the country. Entering the final rotation, Maryland held a 0.3 lead over the Mountaineers.
"The energy that we had going into each event was amazing," said Faller.
However, the senior wants to remain levelheaded, no matter the stakes.
"I like to remind the girls that this is supposed to be fun—don't get too serious, don't get too into the crowd," she said.
Faller was impressed with Maryland's performance but noted there were areas that the team could improve. Lauded for a freshman class that comprises more than a third of its roster, Maryland gave its fans their first glimpse at the team in real competition.
"I'm proud that they were able to come out in front of a big crowd, calm their nerves a little bit, still perform, still be focused, and still put up a great routine," Faller said of the freshmen.
Nelligan praised his team but said that they need to finish stronger.
"We had a couple freshmen jitters, especially at the end of the meet," he said, referencing freshman Alecia Farina's 9.0 as the team's floor anchor. Nonetheless, Nelligan expressed confidence in the rookie.
"She's a competitor, she'll be back next week, and she'll know what to do," the coach said.
Senior Emily Brauckmuller said the freshmen weren't nervous and did "exactly what they were supposed to do." Nelligan, meanwhile, said that he was proud of Faller and Brauckmuller because "they're prepared and ready to lead this team."
Three Terps scored a 9.8 — Brauckmuller (floor), sophomore Shynelle Agaran (bars), junior Evelyn Nee (beam) — for the Terps' highest scores of the afternoon.
"Our bars and beam were phenomenal today, which is usually where you see the struggles for a young team," Nelligan said.
West Virginia sophomore Kirah Koshinski garnered the high score of the meet with a 9.925 on vault. Koshinski also won floor with a 9.85.
The Terps will look to earn their first win when they return to Xfinity Center next Saturday against Minnesota, Arizona and Alaska.
"Look for us to tighten things up next week, and finish the job," Nelligan said.
Comments