Maryland is most likely not going to hit 66 percent of their threes in every game going forward. However, the past two games have shown what their full potential can be when it comes to knocking down shots behind the arc. If Jared Nickens can return to his old self along with contributions from people like Melo Trimble and Kevin Huerter, Maryland's three-point shooting can become extremely solid. If the Terps can knock down at least 40 percent of their threes, they will put themselves in a good position to top the Hoosiers.