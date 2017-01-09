Nickens, who made just 26.2 percent of his 3-pointers entering the contest, sank each of his four triples Saturday to finish with a season-high 12 points. His performance from the beyond the arc, which had knocked the 6-foot-7 junior out of the rotation earlier in the season, kept him on the floor against the Wolverines as the Terps bounced back from a home loss to Nebraska with a victory in their first true road game of the season.