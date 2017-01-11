Maryland football defensive tackle David Shaw is transferring to Montana, according to a press release on the Grizzlies' team website.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt sophomore appeared in six games and logged two tackles during the Terps' first season under coach DJ Durkin. In 2015, he started the first four games of the season before suffering a season-ending elbow injury. The campaign before, he appeared in seven games before enduring a knee injury.
Shaw visited Montana's campus, the release said, and will join the FCS team for its spring slate.
"He'll probably be the biggest dude on our dang team," Montana defensive coordinator Jason Semore said in a statement. "He's going to add a lot of depth and competition to our interior D-line. He's a big, strong guy, and that's the best way to put it. He has a fast motor, and is going to be a special player at this level."
Shaw's departure is the latest change to the Terps' defensive front. Defensive line coach Mike London left to become the head coach at Howard, while the Terps graduate two linemen — Roman Braglio and Azubuike Ukandu — from this past year's unit.
