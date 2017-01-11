Perfect Game/Rawlings named Maryland baseball shortstop Kevin Smith, who D1baseball.com deemed the best prospect in the Cape Cod League last summer, as a preseason All-American, the organization announced Monday.
Smith, entering his junior season, is coming off of a productive 2016 campaign. He was one of two Terps who played in each of Maryland's 57 games and hit .259 while driving in 34 runs, the second most on the team. Smith scored 39 runs and was on the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, given annually to the nation's best shortstop.
The East Greenbush, New York, native was named the best defensive infielder in the Cape Cod League and was an All-Star and All-League selection after hitting .301 over 41 games to help the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox earn their third consecutive championship.
Smith was named the League Championship Series MVP after collecting six hits and three RBIs.
Perfect Game first named Smith an All-American in 2015, when he posted a .273 average and .358 on-base percentage with the Terps.
D1baseball.com ranked Smith 11th on its list of top-100 college draft prospects ahead of 2017.
