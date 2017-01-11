Last year, the Maryland men's lacrosse team made its fourth national championship appearance since coach John Tillman took over in 2010. But for the fourth time, it fell short of a title.
Still, the Terps have reason to believe they can get over the hump this season. With one of the strongest returning casts in the country, they hope to once again compete deep into the tournament.
Maryland has a nation-best seven preseason All-Americans, according to Inside Lacrosse.
The touted group features players in the attack, midfield and defense, illustrating the team's balance. Last season, the squad's scoring offense and defense ranked in the nation's top 15.
Senior defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen is the Terps' lone preseason first-team All-American after he forced 11 turnovers and picked up 45 ground balls a year ago.
Attackman Matt Rambo and defender Tim Muller were tabbed preseason second-team All-Americans. In 2016, Rambo led Maryland with 43 goals and 75 points, while Muller anchored the backline with a team-high 24 caused turnovers.
Attackman Colin Heacock, midfielder Connor Kelly, faceoff specialist Austin Henningsen and longpole Matt Neufeldt, who missed last season with an ACL injury, made the honorable mention list.
