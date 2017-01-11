Against Indiana on Tuesday night, Damonte Dodd was like a conservative mom or dad setting the parental controls on the family TV, blocking anything and everything he didn't like. By the end of Maryland's 75-72 win, the center finished with six swats, and he also deserves credit for pestering future NBA draft pick Thomas Bryant.
Unfortunately for Dodd, Twitter doesn't really have a taste for suffocating rim protection. What Twitter cares about is dunks. Big, scary, rim-rattling dunks.
DUNK OF THE YEAR!?@IndianaMBB OG Anunoby throws it down! pic.twitter.com/284shqOWUP
— ESPNU (@ESPNU) January 11, 2017
Thankfully, Terps Watch can report that Dodd is still with us on this planet after that encounter with Anunoby:
That wasn’t in the scouting report 😂 but a fun game to play in 😌💯💪🏾 — Damonte Dodd (@TheRturnOf35) January 11, 2017
Another important thing worth noting: College basketball games are decided by which team finishes with the most points, not which team finishes with the most eyebrow-raising dunks. Indiana may have won the highlight battle, but Maryland won the scoreboard war.
(P.S., it is common knowledge that OG Anunoby is one of the freakiest athletes in college basketball. No excuses, Damonte.)
