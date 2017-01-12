CNN defended its reporting in a statement that read, "We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report's allegations." BuzzFeed News editor Ben Smith defended his organization's decision to publish the 35-page dossier in an email to staff, writing, "Our presumption is to be transparent in our journalism and share what we have with our readers … As we noted in our story, there is serious reason to doubt the allegations."