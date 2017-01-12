Prince George's County Police are investigating a burglary that took place near the University of Maryland's campus on Thursday morning, according to a UMD Alert.
At about 11 a.m., a university student woke up to a loud noise and noticed that property was missing from his residence, which is located in the 4300 block of Hartwick Road, according to the alert. The burglary is believed to have taken place between 12 a.m. that day and the time the victim was awakened.
University Police were notified of the incident at 12:36 p.m., according to the alert.
This incident is still under investigation. Those with any information are encouraged to contact police at 301-352-1200.
