Maryland men's basketball guard Melo Trimble made the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list released Wednesday. The junior from Upper Marlboro is the lone player who also made it last season.
Trimble, who leads the squad with 17.5 points per game, has helped the Terps (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) remain on the fringe of the national rankings after losing four starters from last season's Sweet 16 team. The two-time All-Big Ten performer has made crucial late plays in several games — most notably against Georgetown, Kansas State and Oklahoma State — to power close wins despite Maryland starting three freshmen in guards Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter and forward Justin Jackson.
Four players on the list hail from the Big Ten, as Wisconsin forwards Nigel Hayes and Ethan Happ and Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan joined Trimble.
The list will be cut to 20 players in February before the award is presented in April.
