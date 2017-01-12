Trimble, who leads the squad with 17.5 points per game, has helped the Terps (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) remain on the fringe of the national rankings after losing four starters from last season's Sweet 16 team. The two-time All-Big Ten performer has made crucial late plays in several games — most notably against Georgetown, Kansas State and Oklahoma State — to power close wins despite Maryland starting three freshmen in guards Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter and forward Justin Jackson.