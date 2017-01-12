Jones helped prevent Penn State from pulling too far ahead. Early in the second quarter, she was fouled as she made a layup in transition and converted the and-one to tie the game at 32. Later in that period, she chipped in four points during a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. It was the team's first long ball of the game, coming with less than a minute left before halftime.