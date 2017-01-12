The Maryland football team has agreed to a home-and-home series with Virginia in 2023 and 2024, the program announced Thursday.
The first game will be Sept. 16, 2023, in College Park, and the Terps will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the return contest Sept. 14, 2024. The contests will renew the former ACC rivalry, as the teams have clashed 78 times, a Maryland record.
The Terps boast a 44-32-2 all-time record against the Cavaliers with the last meeting — a 27-26 Terps win in College Park — coming in 2013, the team's final season before joining the Big Ten.
The future meetings could perhaps bolster the sides' recruiting efforts, too, as coach DJ Durkin has targeted the DMV area in his offseason work. Playing on the Cavaliers turf should build the Terps' presence in Virginia and allow future recruits from the state an opportunity to play in front of their home supporters.
