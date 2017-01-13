Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-Md.), who retired from the Senate earlier this month, will join the Johns Hopkins University faculty as a professor of public policy and presidential adviser starting Jan. 16.
At Johns Hopkins, she will be a Homewood Professor, a title at the school only given to people with significant achievements in their fields. The university awarded her an honorary degree in 1995.
"I'm proud to join the Johns Hopkins faculty and to share my expertise and experience in public policy," Mikulski said in a statement. "Being at Johns Hopkins enables me to continue to play a role locally in shaping Baltimore's future while promoting a national agenda of innovation, leadership, and service."
Mikulski, who is 80 years old, is the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress, and was the first female Democrat from this state to be elected to the Senate in 1986. Before that, she served in the House of Representatives and the Baltimore City Council.
In her role, Mikulski will participate in university lectures and seminars, organize meetings with policymakers, and work with students and faculty, according to The Baltimore Sun.
Mikulski also said she would donate her congressional papers to the university, where they will be accessible to researchers.
