Illinois is coming to this game with momentum after an impressive win against Michigan of their own, 85-69. They showed a different intensity against the Wolverines at home than they did in College Park. In their first matchup with the Terps, they seemed underprepared and overmatched as they trailed the entire game. Senior guard Malcolm Hill managed to score 21 points (only one of two Illini who reached double figures) in their last battle. As long as Turgeon's defense can contain Hill, they should manage to withstand this road matchup.