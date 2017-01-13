Who: Maryland Terrapins (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten)
When: Saturday January 14, 6:00 p.m. EST
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Maryland is coming off its most impressive win at home, a 75-72 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had started the season ranked but a recent string of losses dropped them out of the top 25. Maryland was able to contain sophomore Thomas Bryant, thanks to Damonte Dodd's six blocks. Offensively, four of the Terps five starters reached double figures while shooting just under 45 percent.
This will be the second time Illinois and Maryland face off. In the first game, Maryland cruised by the Fighting Illini 84-59 in College Park. Melo Trimble had one of his best performances of the season, scoring 20 points on 70 percent shooting.
What to watch on Maryland’s side
Damonte Dodd has turned heads in his last two games since returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for most of December. Last week against Michigan, Dodd scored a career high 15 points on 54 percent shooting, and in the last game against Indiana he tied a career high with six blocks. It is clear Dodd has come out of his shell playing the best basketball of his career. In a down year for the Big Ten, Dodd's play can propel the Terps to the top of the conference.
What to watch on Illinois’ side
Illinois is coming to this game with momentum after an impressive win against Michigan of their own, 85-69. They showed a different intensity against the Wolverines at home than they did in College Park. In their first matchup with the Terps, they seemed underprepared and overmatched as they trailed the entire game. Senior guard Malcolm Hill managed to score 21 points (only one of two Illini who reached double figures) in their last battle. As long as Turgeon's defense can contain Hill, they should manage to withstand this road matchup.
Comments