Maryland women basketball center Brionna Jones and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough were named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday.
The two, who are the only seniors on the No. 3 Terps' roster, make up half of the Big Ten's selections. The Wooden Award is given to the nation's "most outstanding" player each season.
Jones is averaging a double-double this season, scoring 19.2 points and collecting 10.5 rebounds per game. The Havre de Grace native has 11 double-doubles in 2017, including one in each of the team's last seven games. She ranks fourth in the country with a 68.7 shooting percentage.
Against Penn State on Wednesday, Jones tied a program record with 42 points while shooting 15-for-19 from the field and grabbing 14 rebounds. Her performance in the team's 89-83 win garnered attention from ESPN's SportsCenter.
Did you 👀 Brionna Jones and the #Terps get some ❤ on @SportsCenter? 🐢🏀 #FTT #WeAreMaryland #FearTheBri pic.twitter.com/i2mf4aSJKd
— Maryland WBB (@umdwbb) January 12, 2017
Walker-Kimbrough averages 16.6 points and 3.7 assists per game and is shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three-point range.
Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell and Northwestern forward Nia Coffey are the other two representatives from the Big Ten. Maryland is one of five schools have multiple players on the list, including No. 1 UConn, which is the only team with three selections.
Former Huskies forward Breanna Stewart, now in the WNBA, won the Wooden Award in the last two seasons.
The Wooden Award watchlist will be cut to 20 players in early February, and voting on top 15 players occurs during the NCAA tournament. The winner will be announced April 7 on ESPN2.
