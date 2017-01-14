Former Maryland men's soccer defender Chris Odoi-Atsem was drafted by D.C. United with the 12th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Friday.
Odoi-Atsem, a four-year starter, was named to the All-Big Ten First Team this season. The Mitchellville native notched six assists and one goal while helping Maryland to an undefeated record entering the NCAA tournament.
Odoi-Atsem won a conference tournament championship in each of his four years at Maryland. As a freshmen, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound defender started at center back for a team that lost in the NCAA tournament championship.
Coach Sasho Cirovski called Odoi-Atsem, who moved to right back as a junior, the most underrated player in college soccer.
A Maryland player has been selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft six of the past seven years.
Comments