The Maryland women's basketball team appeared to be on the way to another easy victory early in Saturday's game at Iowa.
The Terps led by 14 at one point in the first quarter and enjoyed a 13-point lead at the start of the second.
Then, however, Iowa unleashed a barrage of threes while the Terps slumped. The Hawkeyes went on a 20-3 run in the second quarter to take a 47-43 lead to halftime.
That set up a hard-fought battle in the second half, but Maryland came on strong toward the end of the third quarter and pulled away from Iowa en route to a 98-82 victory.
With less than six minutes left in the third quarter, guard Ieshia Small helped the Terps to their first lead in about 10 minutes. Small made a pair of free throws before she stole the ball from the Hawkeyes as they dribbled up the court. She finished the transition layup to give Maryland a 54-53 lead at the media timeout.
Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough quickly built on that advantage, making a tough and-one layup and soon hitting a fast-break bucket, extending the Terps' run to 9-0.
Iowa hung around late into the third period, though, trailing the Terps by seven with about 90 seconds left in the quarter.
Then, Walker-Kimbrough buried the Hawkeyes. First, she used a ball-fake toward guard Kristen Confroy to find space and drain a 3-pointer.
On the next possession, Walker-Kimbrough drove baseline and finished a layup, calmly tapping the top of her head in celebration as she turned up the court with a 12-point lead.
The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native scored 10 points in the third quarter, and she kept going in the final period. She had a steal-and-score off a lackadaisical Iowa pass up the court and drained a pair of treys in the last 10 minutes, helping Maryland overcome its first-half struggles.
In the first half, Iowa was the team hitting from distance. The Hawkeyes made five 3-pointers in the second quarter, including a pair by guard Tiana Davis. Davis scored 16 points in the first half and three longballs. The Hawkeyes shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half.
That helped them make up for an early deficit. After Iowa made the game's first bucket, Maryland scored 11 straight points to go up 11-2. That distance remained until Iowa went on the 20-3 run in the second period that helped them lead at intermission. Iowa won the second quarter, 31-16.
Walker-Kimbrough and center Brionna Jones owned the latter half, though. Walker-Kimbrough scored 20 after halftime, and Jones added 15, getting her to 25 points in the contest, tied with Davis for the game-high.
The Hawkeyes scored 35 points in the second half, just four more than they tallied in the second quarter.
